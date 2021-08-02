Piqua man sentenced to 18 months in prison

SIDNEY – A Piqua man who previously was convicted of aggravated assault was sentenced to 18 months in prison for a probation violation in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Judge James F. Stevenson sentenced Brett M. Gillem, 24, of Piqua, to 18 months in prison on a probation violation stemming from a 2019 conviction on a charge of aggravated assault, a fourth degree felony. He was granted credit for 264 days served in jail.

After his release from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, Gillem will be required to serve up to three years of post release control. He also was ordered to pay court costs.

In other actions:

• Stephanie L. Hartline, 31, of Sidney, was sentenced to 12 months in prison on a probation violation stemming from a 2019 conviction on a charge of illegal use of supplemental nutrition or WIC program benefits, a fifth degree felony. She was granted credit for 21 days served in jail.

After her release from prison, Hartline will be required to serve up to three years of post release control. She also was ordered to pay court costs.

• Logan W. Thompson, 26, of Piqua, was sentenced to 12 months in prison on a probation violation stemming from a 2018 conviction on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. She was granted credit for 196 days served in jail.

After her release from prison, Thompson will be required to serve up to three years of post release control. She also was ordered to pay court costs.

• Hayley O’Reilly, 22, of Covington, was sentenced to 12 months in prison on a probation violation stemming from a 2019 conviction on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. She was granted credit for 283 days served in jail.

After her release from prison, O’Reilly will be required to serve up to three years of post release control. She also was ordered to pay court costs.

• Raymond Andrew Christian Short, 22, of Cincinnati, was sentenced to 90 days in the Shelby County Jail on a probation violation stemming from a January conviction on two charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, both first degree misdemeanors. He was granted credit for six days served in jail.

He also was ordered to pay costs.

• Tyler Layne Cockerell, 25, of Sellersburg, Indiana, was sentenced to three weekends in the Shelby County Jail on a probation violation stemming from a 2019 conviction on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony.

He also must continue his community control sanctions and pay costs.

• Tony E. Perdue, II, 37, was ordered to successfully complete treatment at MonDay on a probation violation stemming from a May conviction on a charge of receiving stolen property, a fourth degree felony.

He also must continue his community control sanctions and pay costs.

By Kyle Shaner

