Champion hogs, rabbits sold at the Fair

SIDNEY – Sales were held Saturday for Shelby County Junior Fair hog and rabbit exhibitors.

• Grand champion hog, market barrow, shown by Ava Riethman, McCartyville Producers, was sold to 15 buyers for $4,125. The buyers were Tony Bornhorst, Carity Farms, Davis Meats Ltd., Gummer Wholesale, American Tree & Lawn, Keplinger Farms, Peoples Federal Savings & Loan, Provico Farm & Show Supply, Pullins Drainage & Excavating LLC, Havenar Trucking, Fogt Cattle Co., RF Genetics, Crumbled Graham, Logan Services AC & Heat, and Shelby County Auditor Amy Berning.

• Reserve champion hog, market barrow, shown by Lily Fullenkamp, Russia Livestock, was sold to 21 buyers for $4,700. The buyers were Shelby County Treasurer John Coffield, Tebbe Farms, Commissioner Julie Ehemann, Custom Foam Products Inc., Fennig Homan Agri Business, Hair Expressions, Inn Between Restaurant, M & T Mowers, Mike York Electric Heating & Air, Minster Bank, Phelan Insurance, Plastipak Packaging Inc., Jess and Karla Pohlman, RC Family Wood Products LLC, Janell Havenar/Bruns Realty Group, Brian and Tracy Schulze, Germain of Sidney, Judge Jeff Beigel, Shelby County Auditor Amy Berning, Bohman Ag Service, and Dynametal Technologies.

• Grand champion hog, market gilt, shown by Abigail Ferryman, McCartyville Producers, was sold to 13 buyers for $1,700. The buyers were Tony Bornhorst, Carity Farms, Davis Meats Ltd., American Tree & Lawn, Pullins Drainage & Excavating LLC, Fogt Cattle Co., RF Genetics, Rolling Z Show Pigs, Barker Insurance Agency & Show Cattle, Logan Services AC & Heat, Mary Beth Reese, Joanne Nolet, and Shelby County Auditor Amy Berning.

• Reserve champion hog, market gilt, shown by Marissa Snider, Fort Loramie Livestock, was sold to 16 buyers for $2,275. The buyers were Tony Bornhorst, Shelby County Treasurer John Coffield, Commissioner Julie Ehemann, Custom Foam Products Inc., Fertilizer Dealers Supply Inc., First Choice Excavation & Demolition LLC, Gaiers Chrysler Dodge Jeep, A.G. Boogher & Son Inc., Mike York Electric Heating & Air, Minster Bank, B & B Ag-Vantages Inc., Plastipak Packaging Inc., Schafer Oil Company, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Wagner’s IGA Market, and Schafer Propane.

• Grand champion rabbit, single fryer, shown by Derek Madden, Anna Livestock, was sold to 17 buyers for $1,755. The buyers were Adams Funeral Home, Edward Jones Investments/Jason Christman, Francis Furniture, Clerk of Courts Michele Mumford, Shelby County Treasurer John Coffield, Commissioner Julie Ehemann, Custom Foam Products Inc., Donald A. Sommer Inc., Goffena Furniture Inc., Inn Between Restaurant, Mutual Federal, Peoples Federal Savings & Loan, Plastipak Packaging Inc., Schafer Oil Company, Schaffer Insurance, Vondenhuevel Auction Service, and Germain of Sidney.

• Reserve champion rabbit, single fryer, shown by Chelsea McEldowney, Anna Livestock, was sold to 16 buyers for $1,175. The buyers were Edward Jones Investments/Jason Christman, Shelby County Treasurer John Coffield, Commissioner Julie Ehemann, Custom Foam Products Inc., Salm-McGill & Tangeman Funeral Home, Mike York Electric Heating & Air, Minster Bank, Plastipak Packaging Inc., Rosewood Machine & Tool, Shelby County Republican Party/Theresa Kerg, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Wells Brothers Inc., Leugers Insurance/Auto Owners, Judge Jeff Beigel, Schnippel Construction Inc., and Schnippel Construction Inc.

• Grand champion rabbits, meat pen, shown by Kendall Schnippel, Botkins Livestock, were sold to 19 buyers for $1,625. The buyers were Bornhorst Printing, Tony Bornhorst, Buckeye Ford, Donald A. Sommer Inc., Egbert Livestock Botkins & St. Henry, Fertilizer Dealers Supply Inc., Fultz Flooring, J & A Tubular, Jeff Metz Construction, Lacal Equipment, Maverick Cattle, Schafer Oil Company, Barker Insurance Agency & Show Cattle, Twincreek Feeds, Tim and Raci Zimpfer, Hunter Lenhart Show Pigs, Schnippel Construction Inc., Gary and Mary Jane Sollmann, and Dynametal Technologies.

• Reserve champion rabbits, meat pen, shown by Madison Pleiman, Fort Loramie Livestock, were sold to 14 buyers for $610. The buyers were Tony Bornhorst, Clerk of Courts Michele Mumford, Shelby County Treasurer John Coffield, Commissioner Julie Ehemann, Custom Foam Products Inc., Fort Loramie Hardware, Gaiers Chrysler Dodge Jeep, Matt Huffman for Senate, Schafer Oil Company, Shelby County Republican Party/Theresa Kerg, Cynthian Township Trustee Robert Siegel, Wagner’s IGA Market, Tim and Raci Zimpfer, and Keller Grain & Feed.

Anna Livestock member Derek Madden, 15, of Anna, son of Doug and Marcia Madden, sells his grand champion single fryer rabbit at the Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 31. Buying the fryer are Adams Funeral Home, Edward Jones Investments/Jason Christman, Francis Furniture, Clerk of Courts Michele Mumford, Shelby County Treasurer John Coffield, Commissioner Julie Ehemann, Custom Foam Products Inc., Donald A. Sommer Inc., Goffena Furniture Inc., Inn Between Restaurant, Mutual Federal, Peoples Federal Savings & Loan, Plastipak Packaging Inc., Schafer Oil Company, Schaffer Insurance, Vondenhuevel Auction Service, and Germain of Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/08/web1_DSC_6324-3.jpg Anna Livestock member Derek Madden, 15, of Anna, son of Doug and Marcia Madden, sells his grand champion single fryer rabbit at the Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 31. Buying the fryer are Adams Funeral Home, Edward Jones Investments/Jason Christman, Francis Furniture, Clerk of Courts Michele Mumford, Shelby County Treasurer John Coffield, Commissioner Julie Ehemann, Custom Foam Products Inc., Donald A. Sommer Inc., Goffena Furniture Inc., Inn Between Restaurant, Mutual Federal, Peoples Federal Savings & Loan, Plastipak Packaging Inc., Schafer Oil Company, Schaffer Insurance, Vondenhuevel Auction Service, and Germain of Sidney. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News McCartyville Producers member Ava Riethman, 10, of Sidney, daughter of Jessica Pryor, sells her grand champion market barrow at the Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 31. Buying the barrow are Tony Bornhorst, Carity Farms, Davis Meats Ltd., Gummer Wholesale, American Tree & Lawn, Keplinger Farms, Peoples Federal Savings & Loan, Provico Farm & Show Supply, Pullins Drainage & Excavating LLC, Havenar Trucking, Fogt Cattle Co, RF Genetics, Crumbled Graham, Logan Services AC & Heat, and Shelby County Auditor Amy Berning. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/08/web1_DSC_6347-3.jpg McCartyville Producers member Ava Riethman, 10, of Sidney, daughter of Jessica Pryor, sells her grand champion market barrow at the Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 31. Buying the barrow are Tony Bornhorst, Carity Farms, Davis Meats Ltd., Gummer Wholesale, American Tree & Lawn, Keplinger Farms, Peoples Federal Savings & Loan, Provico Farm & Show Supply, Pullins Drainage & Excavating LLC, Havenar Trucking, Fogt Cattle Co, RF Genetics, Crumbled Graham, Logan Services AC & Heat, and Shelby County Auditor Amy Berning. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sale ends 2021 fair

Compiled by Kyle Shaner.

Compiled by Kyle Shaner.