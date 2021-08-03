Piqua Civic Band hosts Swing Era Band

PIQUA — The Piqua Civic Band will host the Swing Era Big Band this Thursday, Aug. 5 at the Piqua High School auditorium. The concert starts at 7 p.m. and is free to the public.

Swing Era has been entertaining swing music fans and dancers throughout western and central Ohio for most of the past four decades. Created in 1975 by Andrew “Bud” Ledwith of Sidney, Swing Era has specialized in keeping the sounds of the golden age of swing music alive.

In recent years, the band has added more than 30 songs to their music library, ranging from big band classics to modern pop songs arranged for big band instrumentation. This 16-piece band features talented musicians from across western Ohio. Swing Era will perform a variety of big band music including those from noted bands such as Artie Shaw, Woody Herman and Glenn Miller.

Joining the band will be vocalist Mary Knapke as well as guest vocalist Brett Poling.