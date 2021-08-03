Miami Valley Alzheimer’s Association starts new weekend support group for caregivers

DAYTON — Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers have a new option to gain support and knowledge to help them care for their loved one.

The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter is starting its first-ever weekend support group to help those caregivers who may work or those who have more availability then. The first session will be Saturday, Aug. 21. The new support group will meet virtually every third Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. The support group is open to any caregiver. To register, individuals should contact Dawn Boroff at 937-610-7016. Upon registration, participants will receive the Zoom meeting link.

“We are thrilled to offer a Saturday Zoom support group. This is new for our chapter but we know caregivers continue to need our support and we want to keep providing new options to meet their needs,” Rebecca Hall, Program Manager for the Miami Valley Chapter, said.

This is one of three virtual support groups the Chapter offers. In addition, the Chapter offers six in-person support groups. The Miami Valley Chapter serves nine counties. To view a complete list of all support groups, visit alz.org/dayton/helping_you.