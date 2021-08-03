Free caregiver workshop offered in August

DAYTON — The Area Agency on Aging will hold a workshop in August around coping with grief as a caregiver.

Preparing, Processing, and Understanding Grief is a free, small-group, online workshop from 2 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26, by presenters Becki Bickett and Jared Mueller from Kettering Health Years Ahead Health Center. Registration is requested by Aug. 24 on the Agency website, https://info4seniors.org/caregiver-workshops/, or by contacting Kelsey Haus at khaus@info4seniors.org or 937-341-3020. The workshop link will be provided before the date.

This is a small-group discussion and the number of caregiver participants is limited. A brief orientation session will be held at 1:30 p.m. before the presentation begins, for those unfamiliar with Zoom.