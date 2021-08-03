Parish picnic set for Aug. 13-14

MCCARTYVILLE — The Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish Picnic in McCartyville is planned for Friday, Aug. 13, and Saturday, Aug. 14.

Activities on Friday, Aug. 13, start at 6 p.m. and include entertainment by Jenna Freisthler (6:30 p.m.) and Wil Inman (9 p.m.). There will be a Tug of War competition at 8 p.m. There will also be a kickball tournament, free kids games and the food/drink stands will be open all evening.

Saturday evening will start with a 5 p.m. mass in church and there will be plenty of activities starting at 6 p.m. including bingo, cake wheel, hi/low table, kids games and more. A bean bag tournament will begin at 7:30 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by the Ohio Mystery Band starting at 8 p.m.

There will be a raffle with lots of prizes (drawing will take place at 9 p.m. on Saturday evening).