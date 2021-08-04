Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me (parent & child, ages 10 to 24 months); Pre-School Gymnastics (ages 2 to 5); Youth Gymnastics (ages 6+); Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration (parent & child, ages 6 months to 3 years); Preschool Swim Lessons (ages 3 to 6; swimmers in levels 1 through 3 must have a parent or adult in the water with the child); Youth Swim Lessons (ages 6+); Competitive Swim Team (Y Stingrays); Adult Swim Lessons (by appointment only); and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Registration for Brukner Nature Center’s summer PEEP program is open. The program is geared toward children ages 3 to 5 years old who are potty trained and not attending kindergarten or being home schooled. Classes will be limited to 10 children and will be an hour and a half long. Sessions will be offered Tuesday through Friday mornings from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Sessions run Sept. 14 through Oct. 22. Cost for sessions is $55 for members and $75 for nonmembers per child. To register, email info@bruknernaturecenter.com with the participant’s name, age, birthdate and phone number, as well as the top three choices for a class. An email confirming the participant has been registered will be sent, and payment should be mailed to dropped off at the center within three days. If payment is not received, the spot will open for another child.

FRIDAY, AUG. 6

• Relay for Life of Shelby County will be held from 5 to 11 p.m. at Courtsquare in downtown Sidney.

• The Johnston Farm and Indian Agency will hold an “Evening on the Canal” Friday, Aug. 6 and Saturday, Aug. 7 at 6:30 p.m. A picnic-style meal will kick off the evening, with guests boarding the General Harrison of Piqua for a twilight journey on the canal. This year, canal era musician Russ Franzen will present a program featuring his compositions entitled “Songs of the Miami” and “Erie Canal”. Pre-registration is required and only 24 spots are available for each evening. Cost is $35 for adults, $30 for children ages 6 to 12, and $25 or $30 for Johnston Farm Friends Council and Ohio History Connection members.

SATURDAY, AUG. 7

• The Ride 2 End Epilepsy fundraiser will return to the community on Saturday, Aug. 7 beginning noon at Rivers Edge Sport Bar, 1455 Riverside Dr., Sidney. Registration for the event begins at 10:30 a.m. and cost to participate is $25 per participant. Camping, food, live entertainment and a 50/50 raffle drawing will be part of this year’s event. For more information, contact Amy Chupp at 937-489-9612 or Tony Batton at 937-489-5177.

• The AES Ohio Summer in the City will hold an Art in the City event in downtown Dayton beginning at 11 a.m. and including a variety of Dayton’s best artistic talent – from painting and drawing to spoken word poetry and dance – all together filling the streets of downtown Dayton and multiple stages with live performances, live demonstrations, hands-on activities, interactive classes, a local artisan market, and a juried art show. For more information, visit https://www.downtowndayton.org/things-to-do/summer-in-the-city/art-in-the-city/.