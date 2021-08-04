Girls plan FCCLA fundraiser

JACKSON CENTER — Kendall Hilbun and Laynee Shields are hosting a fundraiser as part of their FCCLA project on Aug. 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They will be having a hotdog and bake sale at the Jackson Center Hardware. All of the profits will go toward purchasing AEDs for the community.

Their project is focused on making their community aware of sudden arithmetic death syndromes (SADS) that effect children.

They decided to make this their goal after Hilbun’s brother was diagnosed with LongQT syndrome.