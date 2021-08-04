2021 United Way Campaign leaders announced

SIDNEY — Josh Koltak, Shelby County United Way 2021 Campaign chair, has announced the volunteer team to lead the 64th United Way fall campaign. The theme this year is “The Spirit of Generosity.”

Koltak, Duane Gaier, Large Manufacturing Division leader, and Scott Barr, president of the Shelby County United Way, have started the process of making CEO visits to Shelby County companies. Koltak has many returning division leaders for this year’s campaign.

Koltak is a partner at FGKS Law, where he leads the litigation department and serves as chief operating officer. He is a former board chair of the Shelby County United Way. During his time at the United Way, he led the Youth Allocations committee. Koltak also previously served as the chair of the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and was a board member of the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and S&H Products. He recently joined the boards of Clear Creek Farm and the Wilson Health Foundation. He also currently serves as chairperson for the Holy Angels Catholic Church Endowment Committee.

The Large Manufacturing Division will be led by Duane Gaier, city of Sidney Parks and Recreation director. Gaier is a former Shelby County United Way Board member and Executive Committee Board member, where he served as board chair. Gaier has previously served as the City Employee Division leader.

The Small Manufacturing Division will be led this year by Jason Wagner, commercial lender for Minster Bank. This will be Wagner’s sixth year as a division leader.

The Service Division will be co-chaired by Mark Shipman and Chris North. Shipman is the distribution manager at Amos Media. This will be Shipman’s 12th year to serve in a leadership role in the United Way campaign. North is the director of the Shelby County Veteran Service Commission. This will be North’s second year serving on the United Way campaign.

The Retail Division will be co-chaired by Jackie Davis and Kim Doak. Davis is the chief operating officer for Mutual Federal. This is her 10th year serving as a division leader. Davis is a former Shelby County United Way Board member and Executive Committee member where she served as Treasurer. She is joined for a fourth year by Kim Doak, who is the branch manager of US Bank Downtown Sidney. She served as the Advisory Board chair of POWER, Shelby County United Way’s women’s initiative group and will be joining the Shelby County United Way Board in 2021.

In her fourth year leading the Professional Division is Ashley Himes, who is the owner and insurance agent of Ashley Himes State Farm Insurance. She is serving her second year on the Shelby County United Way Board and serves on the Executive Committee as the second vice chair.

The Health Care Division will be led by Jenny Huelskamp, marketing liaison at Wilson Health Foundation, and Mark Klosterman, CEO for Wilson Health. This is Huelskamp’s sixth year serving on the campaign and Klosterman will be participating in his third campaign.

Jon Crusey will lead the City Employee’s campaign. Crusey is a returning division leader and former Shelby County United Way Board member. This will be his seventh year serving on the campaign.

The County Public Service Division this year will be co-chaired by Bob Guillozet and Jodie Siegel. This is the seventh year for Shelby County Commissioner Guillozet and the fifth campaign for Shelby County Recorder Siegel.

The Education Division will be co-chaired by Tiffany Rank, Sidney City Schools communications coordinator, Amy Simindinger, Juvenile Court liaison, Midwest Regional Educational Service Center, and Ryan Maier, superintendent, Hardin-Houston Local School District. Rank is serving on her ninth campaign and a former United Way Board Member.. Amy Simindinger is serving on her 10th United Way campaign, while Maier is serving on his first campaign. Simindinger facilitates the IMPACT Program, a United Way funded program. Maier is serving his first year on the United Way Board. Simindinger and Maier will be leading the County Segment of the Education Division while Rank will lead the Sidney City Schools campaign.

Traci Milanese, director of Compassionate Care will be joining Rachel Hale, director of the Senior Center, as co-chairs of the Nonprofit Division for this year’s campaign. Both programs are United Way partner agencies. This will be Milanese second campaign and third for Hale.

The Retirees Division and Cornerstone Society Leadership Giving Division will be led by Shelby County United Way employees Jayne Smith and Amy West. This is Smith’s 11th year being a division leader in our campaign. Jayne is the Director of Finance and Administration. This will be West’s fifth year on the campaign and she is the Enhanced Giving Coordinator/POWER associate.

The 2021 campaign kick-off luncheon will be held on Sept. 9, at 11:30 a.m., at the Palazzo in Botkins and is open to the public with a complimentary meal provided. Reservations are not needed. The campaign will continue through the finale celebration on Nov. 7, at 11:30 a.m. at the Sidney American Legion.

Last year over $1,250,000 was raised during a challenging year. Community support is needed to return the campaign to $1.3 million dollars as the Mercy Mission House becomes a partner agency. The mission statement of the Shelby County United Way is to identify, evaluate, and make possible human services to Shelby County residents. For more information on the Shelby County United Way or to make a donation to support the campaign visit www.shelbycountyunitedway.org or the Shelby County United Way Facebook page.