125 years

August 5, 1896

John Loughlin has his large hatchery south of East Sidney completed and ready to test, preparatory to begin hatching. The hatchery will be in charge of Fred Burton, of Kansas City, Mo.

———

The Sidney Electric Company has not yet accepted the proposition for lighting the town, offered by the council at its last meeting, $90 per year, per light for a period of five years. However, the proposition in all probability will be accepted in the course of a few days.

100 years

August 5, 1921

Harry Conner, of Cincinnati, a famous harpist who is a guest of Mr. and Mrs. B.A. Mires for several days, has consented to present special music each afternoon and evening at the Mires bathing beach in East Sidney.

———

The Sidney Kiwanis baseball team added another scalp to their collection yesterday afternoon, when they defeated the Springfield Kiwanis team at Lakeside Park by the score of 8 to 5. Harry Taylor was on the mound for the local team, with Anderson behind the plate.

75 years

August 5, 1946

Youth attaining their 18th birthday are required to register immediately with the draft board in their respective communities. This fact was stressed by officials of the local selective service board to eliminate confusion in the minds of some who thought registration was not currently required until youths reached their 19th birthday.

———

Mrs. Fred Griffis, Sr., director of the choir at the First Methodist Church and Mrs. Charles Benjamin, Presbyterian church choir director, have returned from a two-week course of study at the Mid-West school of choir directors held at Wooster, O.

50 years

August 5, 1971

It took only two hours, a few tears and a runaway steer to determine that Angus would retain its top opposition in the junior fair beef judging contest at the Shelby County Fair when Randy McCracken’s light-medium animal walked off with the grand championship honors.

Mike Stewart, 13, Anna, showed the grand champion pig, a Yorkshire, in the junior fair swine show held Monday at the Shelby County Fair.

25 years

August 5, 1996

RUSSIA – A Minster High School graduate is planning to return to the area as the new principal at Russia School. Ken Schmiesing has accepted the position of principal for grades K-12, Superintendent Vern Rosenbeck reported.

———

Plans for completion of the remodeling of the first floor of the Veterans Monumental Building were reviewed during a joint meeting of the Veterans Memorial Building Board of Trustees and the architectural firm of Freytag and Associates on Wednesday evening in the office of the county commissioners. Trustees present were: Joe DeWeese, Leon Francis, Stan Shuster, George Groff, Oliver Amos, William Allenbaugh, Richard Hittepole, William Ross III and Roger McGee. Absent was Rich Wallace.

———

At Ft. Loramie Schools, Dennis Prenger will teach seventh-and ninth-grade social studies, Patricia Houseworth, high school learning disabilities; Sean Hart, sixth grade and Lori Schlater, fifth grade.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

