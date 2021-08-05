Alzheimer’s Association presents a panel discussion on Aug. 10

DAYTON — Adapting workplace culture to identify and support Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers and the challenges they face is key to organizational survival.

Learn how Miami Valley businesses are partnering with community resources to address this growing reality during an in-person event on Aug. 10 at the NCR Country Club, 4435 Dogwood Trail, Dayton. Networking is 8 to 8:30 a.m. Panel discussion is from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

The free event is presented by the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter. Some of the topics that will be addressed include:

• Common challenges employees face while balancing caregiving and full-time work.

• Tips to support employee wellness for those balancing caregiving responsibilities.

• Strategies to improve productivity and performance of employees.

Speakers are Leslie Ryan, founder, S2S Strategy; Derrick W. Ransom, CFP, Key Private Bank Market Manager – Dayton senior vice president; Jennifer Loveless, senior relationship manager, senior vice president, Key Bank; Eric VanVlymen, executive director, Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter, and Bridget Flaherty, founder, Lore Storytelling. In the Miami Valley, there are approximately 100,000 Alzheimer’s caregivers.

To register, go to shorturl.at/oDEGT or email kacarter@alz.org.