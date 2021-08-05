Manchester announces $190K for county project

COLUMBUS – State Rep. Susan Manchester, R-Waynesfield, has announced the State Controlling Board has approved $190,000 in state support for a Botkins company.

The board approved a $190,000 loan to Luthman Ag Services for the purchase of two acres of commercial real estate and the renovation of two light industrial buildings on County Road 25A in Botkins.

“I appreciate the support of the State Controlling Board and the Department of Development’s support for local businesses,” said Manchester. “The expansion and renovation of these facilities will bring positive growth in our community and support our economy.”

The support is through the Regional 166 Direct Loan program, which provides low interest loans for eligible businesses.

Luthman Ag Services is a chemical and fertilizer services company that offers spray application and spreading in several counties around the Shelby and Logan County area.