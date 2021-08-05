Reserve pen of rabbits and more

Houston Livestock 4-H Club member Kierstyn Oberdorf, 18, of Sidney, daughter of Christina and Brian Helman, and Larry Oberdorf Jr., won state fair qualifier, second place nature photo, best of class – focus on photography, top 10 and outstanding of the day.

Houston Livestock 4-H Club member Kierstyn Oberdorf, 18, of Sidney, daughter of Christina and Brian Helman, and Larry Oberdorf Jr., won state fair qualifier, second place nature photo, best of class – focus on photography, top 10 and outstanding of the day.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/08/web1_DSC_5605.jpg Houston Livestock 4-H Club member Kierstyn Oberdorf, 18, of Sidney, daughter of Christina and Brian Helman, and Larry Oberdorf Jr., won state fair qualifier, second place nature photo, best of class – focus on photography, top 10 and outstanding of the day. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Successful 4-H Club member Ashley Roush, 18, of rural Sidney, daughter of Karen and Darrin Ike and Rodney Roush, won outstanding of the day, state fair qualifier and best overall vegetable garden in grow your own vegetables at the Shelby County Fair.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/08/web1_DSC_5626.jpg Successful 4-H Club member Ashley Roush, 18, of rural Sidney, daughter of Karen and Darrin Ike and Rodney Roush, won outstanding of the day, state fair qualifier and best overall vegetable garden in grow your own vegetables at the Shelby County Fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Fort Loramie Livestock 4-H Club member Madison Pleiman, 13, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Matt and Nicole Pleiman, won reserve grand champion meat pen of rabbits at the Shelby County Fair.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/08/web1_SDN080721ResPenRabbits.jpg Fort Loramie Livestock 4-H Club member Madison Pleiman, 13, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Matt and Nicole Pleiman, won reserve grand champion meat pen of rabbits at the Shelby County Fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Successful 4-H Club member Katelyn Middleton, 9, of Sidney, daughter of Alan and Susan Middleton, won top 10 ranking photography at the Shelby County Fair.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/08/web1_DSC_5639.jpg Successful 4-H Club member Katelyn Middleton, 9, of Sidney, daughter of Alan and Susan Middleton, won top 10 ranking photography at the Shelby County Fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Shelby County Livestock 4-H Club member Porter Depinet, 16, of Sidney, son of Joel and Desiree Depinet, won reserve grand champion single fryer at the Shelby County Fair.