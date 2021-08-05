Goat senior showman and more

Botkins Livestock 4-H Club member Denton Homan, 19, of Botkins, son of Fred and Billie Homan, won lamb senior showman and showman of showman at the Shelby County Fair.
Botkins Livestock 4-H Club member Norah Homan, 13, of Botkins, daughter of Fred and Billie Homan, won reserve grand champion born and raised goat at the Shelby County Fair.
Russia Livestock 4-H Club member Weston Delaet, 10, of Russia, son of Chad and Ann Delaet, won junior showmanship beef at the Shelby County Fair.
Botkins Livestock 4-H Club member Norah Homan, 13, of Botkins, daughter of Fred and Billie Homan, won goat senior showman and showman of showman at the Shelby County Fair.
Botkins Livestock 4-H Club member Mae Homan, 10, of Botkins, daughter of Fred and Billie Homan, won grand champion born and raised goat at the Shelby County Fair.
