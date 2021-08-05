Grand champion steer, lamb and more

Anna Livestock 4-H Club member Hayden Huelskamp, 16, right, of Anna, son of Chad and Tonya Huelskamp, won grand champion beef steer at the Shelby County Fair. Holding the banner is Carter Huelskamp, of Anna.

Anna Livestock 4-H Club member Hayden Huelskamp, 16, right, of Anna, son of Chad and Tonya Huelskamp, won grand champion beef steer at the Shelby County Fair. Holding the banner is Carter Huelskamp, of Anna. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Anna Livestock 4-H Club member Abigail Barhorst, right, 14, of Botkins, daughter of BJ and Lauren Barhorst, won beef showman of showman and reserve grand champion steer at the Shelby County Fair. Standing, far left, is Cody Barhorst, 5, and Avery Barhorst, 11. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Botkins Livestock 4-H Club member Denton Homan, far right, 19, of Botkins, son of Fred and Billie Homan, won reserve grand champion market lamb at the Shelby County Fair. Standing, far left, is Norah Homan, 13, and Mae Homan, 10. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

UVCC FFA member Carson Regula, 18, of Wapakoneta, son of Amy and Austin Regula, won grand champion senior showmanship and third overall market steer at the Shelby County Fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Botkins Livestock 4-H Club member Denton Homan, right, 19, of Botkins, son of Fred and Billie Homan, won grand champion market lamb at the Shelby County Fair. Holding the banner is Norah Homan, 13.