Woodworking and more

McCartyville Producers 4-H Club member Madison Jeffries, 17, of Anna, daughter of Amy Esser, won Miss Congeniality and 2nd runner up Shelby County Fair queen.


Fort Loramie Livestock 4-H Club member Iriv Ruhenkamp, 18, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Bryan and Kim Ruhenkamp, won reserve market purebred barrow division 1 champion and fifth overall market barrow at the Shelby County Fair.


McCartyville Producers 4-H Club member Emma Poeppelman, 11, of Anna, daughter of Tom and Laura Poeppelman, won sewing honorable mention and state fair alternate at the Shelby County Fair.

McCartyville Producers 4-H Club member Madison Jeffries, 17, of Anna, daughter of Amy Esser, won Miss Congeniality and 2nd runner up Shelby County Fair queen.

Fort Loramie Livestock 4-H Club member Iriv Ruhenkamp, 18, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Bryan and Kim Ruhenkamp, won reserve market purebred barrow division 1 champion and fifth overall market barrow at the Shelby County Fair.

McCartyville Producers 4-H Club member Emma Poeppelman, 11, of Anna, daughter of Tom and Laura Poeppelman, won woodworking outstanding of the day and state fair alternate at the Shelby County Fair.