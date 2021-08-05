Woodworking and more

McCartyville Producers 4-H Club member Emma Poeppelman, 11, of Anna, daughter of Tom and Laura Poeppelman, won woodworking outstanding of the day and state fair alternate at the Shelby County Fair.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/08/web1_DSC_5700.jpg McCartyville Producers 4-H Club member Emma Poeppelman, 11, of Anna, daughter of Tom and Laura Poeppelman, won sewing honorable mention and state fair alternate at the Shelby County Fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/08/web1_DSC_5710.jpg McCartyville Producers 4-H Club member Madison Jeffries, 17, of Anna, daughter of Amy Esser, won Miss Congeniality and 2nd runner up Shelby County Fair queen. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/08/web1_DSC_5774.jpg Fort Loramie Livestock 4-H Club member Iriv Ruhenkamp, 18, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Bryan and Kim Ruhenkamp, won reserve market purebred barrow division 1 champion and fifth overall market barrow at the Shelby County Fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

