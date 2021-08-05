Posted on by

Grand champion gilt and more

Successful member 4-H Club Amanda Roush, 12, of rural Sidney, daughter of Karen and Darrin Ike, won outstanding of the day photo series - controlling the image at the Shelby County Fair.

Houston Livestock 4-H Club member Scarlet Pistone, 13, of Sidney, daughter of Ken and Kimberly Pistone, won intermediate skillathon - turkeys at the Shelby County Fair.


Houston Livestock 4-H Club member Ellie Pistone, 17, of Sidney, daughter of Ken and Kimberly Pistone, won senior skillathon - turkeys at the Shelby County Fair.


McCartyville Producers 4-H Club member Abigail Ferryman, left, 14, of Anna, daughter of Rose Riethman, won grand champion market gilt and division 3 gilt at the Shelby County Fair. Holding the food is Sable Ruhenkamp, 16.


Fort Loramie Livestock 4-H Club member Sable Ruhenkamp, 16, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Bryan and Kim Ruhenkamp, won showman of showman and champion senior showman in hogs at the Shelby County Fair.


