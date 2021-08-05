Minster welcomes new police officer

MINSTER – Minster Council agreed to an assessment note for a Seventh Street project and also greeted a new police officer during its meering Tuesdaya, Aug. 3.

Council voted for an ordinance authorizing the issuance of a $101,419.89 10-year note for the 2021 Second Street/Garfield Street Reconstruction Project. Village Administrator Don Harrod said the note will be repaid through tax assessments to 7th and Garfield street residents. He added that Minster Bank, which supplied the funding, was charging a 1.99% interest rate.

Council also approved the request for bids for the East 7th Street reconstruction project. The deadline for bid submission is August 26th. Estimated cost of the project, which extends from Main to Hamilton, is $1,553,943.

Council participated in the swearing in of Parker Maurer as a part-time village police offer. Maurer, a Celina resident, received his police officer training from the Wright State Police Academy.

Council also approved payment of a $31,556.72 invoice for paving of Hamilton Street from Buehler Asphalt Paving.

Also approved was a motion to allow the Oktoberfest Committee to utilize the park for the 2021 Oktoberfest and to prohibit dogs from being in the park during the Oktoberfest.

In his report to council, Village Administrator Don Harrod said work was almost completed to lower a hill on North Hamilton Street. Buehler Paving was able to do some fine grading of the area and repave the area where the water line was installed south of the rise. They intend to do some filing in of the side ditch along the road and then reopen Hamilton Street to traffic by the end of the week.

Estimates are being sought for benches which would be placed by the pickleball and basketball courts. Harrod said the benches will be similar to what is around the pond.

The Electric Department has received its new John Deere Backhoe. This piece of equipment was purchased by council earlier this year. Crews have received the necessary safety training on operating the vehicle and have placed it in service. The backhoe that is being replaced has been transferred out to the waste water treatment facility to replace their backhoe. The backhoe at the Waste Water Facility will be sold on GovDeals.com.

He said members of the Fire Department participated in a live burn exercise last Tuesday evening at a house on North Cleveland Street. The house, which is being demolished by Nidec Minster, was provided to the department for this live training.

Council approved July invoices of $ 358,051.84.

Council then went into executive session to discuss personnel. When they came back into regular session, they agreed to increase the hourly pay of employee Amy Seigel to $19.50.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.