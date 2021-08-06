Shelby County reports 3 more COVID hospitalizations, 1 more death

SIDNEY – Shelby County reported three new hospitalizations and one new death as a result of COVID-19 in the past week.

In total, Shelby County has reported 4,902 cases of COVID-19 with 170 hospitalizations and 98 deaths during the pandemic.

There are 4,697 Shelby County residents who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19, and there are 107 active cases – up from the 64 active cases that were reported last week.

Throughout Ohio there have been 1,136,934 cases of COVID-19 with 62,318 hospitalizations, 8,516 intensive care admissions and 20,530 resident deaths.

Ohio reported 1,969 new cases of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours, which is up from the 21-day average of 1,007 cases.

Hospitalizations are up with 76 reported in the previous 24 hours compared to the 21-day average of 59, and intensive care admissions are up with 13 reported in the previous 24 hours compared to the 21-day average of six.

In the past two weeks, Shelby County has reported 156.4 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, which is up from the 86.4 cases per 100,000 residents it reported last week. Two weeks ago Shelby County’s case rate was 20.6 per 100,000 residents.

Ohio’s COVID-19 case rate is 125.1 cases per 100,000 residents, which is up from the 77.4 cases per 100,000 residents the state reported last week.

In Shelby County, 14,921 people have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, which is 30.71% of the population and up 210 people since last week. Statewide, 5,813,529 people have been vaccinated, which is 49.73% of the population. All Ohioans 12 and older are eligible for vaccination.

For more information about COVID-19, visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov and www.shelbycountyhealthdept.org.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

