Bridges Community Action Partnership provides energy assistance

SIDNEY – This year’s Summer Crisis Program will provide eligible households with a one-time benefit to assist with electric utility bills, central air conditioning repairs and air conditioning unit and/or fan purchases.

The program is open July 1 through Sept. 30. The maximum benefit amounts for the 2021 program are $500 for customers of regulated utilities and $800 for customers of unregulated utilities (municipal utilities or cooperatives). Air conditioning units and/or fans may only be provided to eligible customers who have not received an air conditioning unit or fan in the last three years.

New this year, the utility assistance benefit is separate from the additional benefit. Households may receive the maximum utility assistance benefit toward their electric bill and still receive an additional benefit such as central air conditioner repair, air conditioner unit and/or fan.

Household income must be at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines, and households must have at least one additional eligibility criteria listed below:

• A household member who is age 60 or older.

• A household member has a documented medical condition verified by a licensed medical professional who is qualified under Ohio law to write prescriptions.

• A household member who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 12 months. May provide a written statement as proof of medical diagnosis.

• Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus customers are eligible for assistance toward their default PIPP payment, first PIPP payment, central air conditioning repairs or may receive an air conditioning unit and/or fan.

• A household’s electric utility has a disconnect notice, has been shut off or new electric service is being established for the household. These households also may receive an air conditioning unit and/or fan or central air conditioning repairs, if the household can maintain electric service for 30 days.

Summer Crisis Program appointments should be scheduled with the local energy assistance provider, Bridges Community Action Partnership, 121 E North St., Sidney. For more information, call 937-507-9341.