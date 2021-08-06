Champion pygmy goat and more

Successful member Malayna Verdier, 13, of Sidney, daughter of Mollie and Nathan Verdier, won pygmy goat grand champion doe at the Shelby County Fair.

Scissors to Sheep member Kelsi Hiler, 12, of Sidney, daughter of Mike and Mindy Hiler, won outstanding of the day, and state fair qualifier in special interest – self determined natural resource water quality at the Shelby County Fair.

Paw Prints member Donald Blaine Simpson, 15, of Sidney, son of Lori Simpson, won dog obedience pre-novice and dog showmanship senior B at the Shelby County Fair.

Paw Prints member Cali George, 11, of Anna, daughter of Earl and Angie George, won dog rally obedience novice A and you and your dog – junior at the Shelby County Fair.