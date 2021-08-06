Dog showmanship and more

Anna Livestock member Coleman Martin, 13, of Botkins, son of Mike and Amy Martin, won honorable mention and top 10 ranking photo at the Shelby County Fair.

Paw Prints member Alexandrea Scheele, 14, of Anna, daughter of Sam Schmidt, won obedience preferred novice, you and your dog intermediate, high score skillathon intermediate, dog rally obedience intermediate and showmanship intermediate B at the Shelby County Fair.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Paw Prints member Evan Schulze, 11, of Anna, son of Matt and Lisa Schulze, won first place showmanship intermediate A, best in showmanship, first place in obedience beginner novice B, and outstanding dog exhibitor at the Shelby County Fair.