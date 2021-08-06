Scrapbooking and more

Successful member Amanda Roush, 12, of rural Sidney, daughter of Karen and Darrin Ike, won best of class in controlling the image, Bob and Mary Jo McReynolds Memorial Award, state fair qualifier, outstanding of the day and first place nature photo.

Successful member Amanda Roush, 12, of rural Sidney, daughter of Karen and Darrin Ike, won best of class in controlling the image, Bob and Mary Jo McReynolds Memorial Award, state fair qualifier, outstanding of the day and first place nature photo.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/08/web1_SDN080821ScrapBookFair.jpg Successful member Amanda Roush, 12, of rural Sidney, daughter of Karen and Darrin Ike, won best of class in controlling the image, Bob and Mary Jo McReynolds Memorial Award, state fair qualifier, outstanding of the day and first place nature photo. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

McCartyville Producers member Ava Riethman, 10, of Sidney, daughter of Jessica and Roger Pryor, won hog showmanship Jr. at the Shelby County Fair.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/08/web1_DSC_6848.jpg McCartyville Producers member Ava Riethman, 10, of Sidney, daughter of Jessica and Roger Pryor, won hog showmanship Jr. at the Shelby County Fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Dog Gone 4-H Club member Derek Madden, 15, of Anna, son of Doug and Marcia Madden, won dog gone obedience novice B at the Shelby County Fair.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/08/web1_DSC_6875.jpg Dog Gone 4-H Club member Derek Madden, 15, of Anna, son of Doug and Marcia Madden, won dog gone obedience novice B at the Shelby County Fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

McCartyville Producers member Alex Schulze, 9, of Anna, son of Matt and Lisa Schulze, won outstanding of the day, state fair qualifier and natural resource and wildlife best in class for “geology: can you dig it?”

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/08/web1_DSC_6860.jpg McCartyville Producers member Alex Schulze, 9, of Anna, son of Matt and Lisa Schulze, won outstanding of the day, state fair qualifier and natural resource and wildlife best in class for “geology: can you dig it?” Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

McCartyville Producers member Ava Riethman, 10, of Sidney, daughter of Jessica and Roger Pryor, won grand champion market barrow at the Shelby County Fair.