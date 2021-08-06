The gallon of milk sale and more

McCartyville Producers member Marin Argabright, 13, of Jackson Center, daughter of Darren and Jennifer Argabright, won intermediate swine showmanship at the Shelby County Fair.

McCartyville Producers member Marin Argabright, 13, of Jackson Center, daughter of Darren and Jennifer Argabright, won intermediate swine showmanship at the Shelby County Fair.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Successful member Malayna Verdier, 13, of Sidney, daughter of Mollie and Nathan Verdier, won pygmy goat grand champion dam and daughter and reserve champion weather at the Shelby County Fair.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Anna Livestock member Madison Kipp, 14, of Anna, daughter of Jeremy and Kara Kipp, won grand champion boer/boer cross doe at the Shelby County Fair.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Kids involved in raising dairy cows take part in the Gallon of Milk sale at the Shelby County Fair.