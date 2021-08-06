Korean vet gets last wish fulfilled

Korean War U.S. Army veteran Ralph Copeland, sitting in the co-pilot’s chair, 91, of Sidney, prepares to take a flight as part of a last wish he made to Wilson Hospice. Flying the plane is former U.S. Army Intelligence Dale Peterson, of Sidney, who volunteered for the mission. In the back seat is U.S. Navy Veteran and Shelby County Veteran Services Executive Director Chris North. Holding the door open is the Sidney Airport Manager Mike Chappie. When Copeland made his wish to fly one more time Wilson Hospice contacted North who contacted Peterson. The three flew to the Champaign Aviation Museum in Urbana and then flew back to the Sidney Airport after a special tour ot the museum. Copeland served from March 16 1949 – June 14 1952 and again from March 10 1955 – Feb. 14 1958. He was awarded a Korean service medal with 3 bronze stars.

Korean War U.S. Army veteran Ralph Copeland, sitting in the co-pilot’s chair, 91, of Anna, prepares to take a flight as part of a last wish he made to Wilson Hospice. Flying the plane is former U.S. Army Intelligence Dale Peterson, of Sidney, who volunteered for the mission. In the back seat is U.S. Navy Veteran and Shelby County Veteran Services Executive Director Chris North. Holding the door open is the Sidney Airport Manager Mike Chappie. When Copeland made his wish to fly one more time Wilson Hospice contacted North who contacted Peterson. The three flew to the Champaign Aviation Museum in Urbana and then flew back to the Sidney Airport after a special tour of the museum and a flight over Copeland’s hometown of Anna. Copeland served from March 16 1949 – June 14 1952 and again from March 10 1955 – Feb. 14 1958. He was awarded a Korean service medal with 3 bronze stars.