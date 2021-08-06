On the agendas

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a special meeting on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at 3:15 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

The purpose of the meeting is for City Council to hold an executive session to consider the employment of a public official/employee.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will meet on Monday, Aug. 9, at 6:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers. Members of the public may attend in person, or listen-in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log on information.

There will presentations for the introduction of a new Sidney firefighter, property maintenance regulations, and residential/commercial/industrial incentives.

It is expected for council to adopt an ordinance to make supplemental appropriations for year 2021.

Council will be introduced to and is expected to adopt an ordinance to accept the material term of the one Ohio subdivision settlement pursuant to the one Ohio memorandum of understanding and consistent with the terms of the July 21, 2021 national opioid settlement agreement, by declaring it an emergency.

Council will also be introduced to an ordinance to levy special assessments for the construction and replacement of certain described curb and gutters.

City Council is also expected to a resolutions to authorize the granting of a license to Richard E. Hughes for use to install and use a fence at 330 Canal St.

Council will also go into an executive session to discuss the employment of a public employee/official.

Jackson Center Board of Education

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, Aug 9, at 7 p.m. at the school.

Fairlawn Board of Education

SIDNEY — Fairlawn Local School District’s Board f Education will hold a special meeting Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 6 p.m. in the Workforce Hangar at the school. The board will consider the approval of the Pre-School Handbook for 2021-2022, employment, to accept a resignation, award service contracts, to approve a resolution to advertise and receive bids to purchase a school bus, and approve bus routes for 2021-2022.

Hardin-Houston Board of Education

HOUSTON — The Hardin-Houston Local School District Board of Education will meet Thursday, Aug 12, a 7 p.m. in the school’s media center.

Items on the agenda include personnel items, service agreements and maternity leave.