125 years

August 7, 1896

William Shine received two large block tin-lined casks of the renowned Saratoga Springs water from Saratoga, New York yesterday afternoon.

———

The Zlegerfelder Company has been awarded the contract to build the new school house at Botkins for $3,315. The contract for the heating went to a company in Toledo for $319.

100 years

August 7, 1921

Completion last week of the conduits and spillway at the Lockington Dam on Loramie Creek marks an important step in the river control in the Miami Valley above Piqua. This will be the second of the five big conservancy dams to be completed. It is the longest of the five dams.

———

If the President of the United States, the King of England or some other noted personage had arrived in Sidney last evening, they would not have been greeted by a larger crowd than that gathered at the Big Four Depot to welcome the wife and two children of Joe Berowitz, the East Court Street shoe man. Their arrival last night from Wilma, Poland, marked the first time Joe had seen his family in 13 years.

75 years

August 7, 1946

Initiation ceremonies for three new members were held last evening by the Iutis Club. They are: Richard Barber, Robert Cook and Fred Dull, Jr.

———

Nine members of the Fort Loramie FFA will appear in a broadcast over WFIN, Findlay, this evening. Members participating will be Eugene Elsass, James Egbert, Harold Shopp, Robert Lemon, Jim Olden, George Brockman, Henry Schroer, and Allen Waterman.

50 years

August 7, 1971

ANNA – Mrs. Dorothy Hagelberger of 106 West Main Street, has retired as postmaster, a post she had held since 1957. Replacing here as officer in charge is Miss Rose Billing.

———

SPACE CENTER, Houston – Astronauts David R. Scott, Alfred M. Worden and James B. Irwin accelerated with bullseye accuracy today toward a late afternoon splashdown in calm Pacific seas north of Hawaii. Scientists at the Lunar Receiving Laboratory in Houston were ready – and eager – to start preliminary studies of Apollo’s cargo, 170 pounds of moon rock and soil, and an eight-foot long sampling of the core below the lunar crust.

25 years

August 7, 1996

It’s tough enough to beat a Sega video game. It’s tougher yet to beat the odds to win the grand prize of Oscar Meyer Hot Dogs/Lunchables Instant Win Game. A 12-year-old Sidney boy is in video heaven, though, after successfully beating those odds which, incidentally, were 1 in 3,002,500. J.P. Sustarich did not own a Sega system prior to winning. Now does he ever!

———

This month, area historical items are on display in the gallery of the Amos Memorial Public Library in Sidney in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Shelby County Historical Society. In the photo, Jon Baker of Sidney arranges a display with a ringer washer head made in the 1800s in Sidney by the Philip Smith Co. Philip Smith was established in 1854 and was the predecessor of Sidney Manufacturing, for which Baker is president.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

