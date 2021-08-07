‘Reunited’ at 2021 Bremenfest

NEW BREMEN – “In 2021, our Bremenfest theme is Reunited,” explained Bremenfest President John Parlett, “because after everything that happened in 2020, we are looking forward to being able to reunite with everyone and come together as a community to celebrate our beautiful town and have some fun again.”

The 2021 Bremenfest will be held Aug. 13, 14 and 15 at the Crown Pavilion on Plum St. and the adjacent Jaycees Park and Komminsk Legacy Park. Parlett added “Please follow us on our Facebook page (Bremenfest) and visit our website at www.bremenfest.com for the festival schedule.

As a prequel to the weekend, the New Bremen Rod and Bun Club, the Village of New Bremen and the Bremenfest Committee will host a Kid’s Fishing Derby on Thursday, Aug. 12, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Kuenning Dicke Park off of Lock Two Road.

“Please brings your kids out and let them try to get the biggest fish and maybe win some prizes!” said Parlett.

Friday, Aug.13, events to enjoy in the evening include the 6:30 p.m. Bremenfest opening ceremonies and crowning of Little Miss Bremen and the Bremenfest queen at the Pavilion.

Games of chance (including the return of Chuck-A-Luck), Bingo, and Turtle Races will start shortly after the ceremonies.

For the more athletically inclined, a 1 Mile Fun Run begins at 7 p.m. and a 5k Run/Walk begins at 7:30 p.m., both starting at Crown Pavilion. Music for Friday is provided by Bullet Proof Sounds from 3 to 6 p.m. and Another Round performing from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Saturday begins at 8 a.m. with a Sons of American Legion Chili Cook Off and at 9 a.m. the 28th Annual Bremenfest Bike Tour will begin, with a choice between 15 mile and 25 mile courses. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. the Ninja Warrior course opens with competitions among various age groups with a winner determined by the shortest time at the end of the day. At 10 a.m. there is a co-ed Mud Volleyball Tournament at Jaycee Park. At 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. there is a comedy, juggling and ventriloquist act for kids at Jaycee Park. On Saturday, Roger Demange performs from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Karma’s Pawn from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Sunday Aug, 15, after meal selections are made either with the barbecue chicken dinners are served by Paul’s BBQ or at the New Bremen Scholastic Team food tent, the 46th Annual Bremenfest Parade begins at 1 p.m. Grand marshals for the parade are the 2020 New Bremen Cardinals State Championship football team and their long-time manager Matt Campbell.

Entertainment for the kids will include a 4 p.m. Big Wheel Races on Plum Street. To wrap the weekend up, Sunday night is Haywired from 4 to 8 p.m.

Parlett concluded by saying “We are looking forward to seeing everyone at the 2021 Bremenfest and to be “Reunited” as a community once again. We hope you can come to enjoy great food, fun and entertainment with us.”

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

