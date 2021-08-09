David Osmond performs in Sidney

The Osmond Chapman Orchestra performs in the Sidney High School Auditorium on Saturday, Aug. 7. David Osmond, left, entertained during the performance which was part of the Gateway Arts Council’s Presents Series. David Osmond is the nephew of Donny Osmond.

The Osmond Chapman Orchestra performs in the Sidney High School Auditorium on Saturday, Aug. 7. David Osmond, left, entertained during the performance which was part of the Gateway Arts Council’s Presents Series. David Osmond is the nephew of Donny Osmond. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/08/web1_SDN081121OsmondBand.jpg The Osmond Chapman Orchestra performs in the Sidney High School Auditorium on Saturday, Aug. 7. David Osmond, left, entertained during the performance which was part of the Gateway Arts Council’s Presents Series. David Osmond is the nephew of Donny Osmond. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News