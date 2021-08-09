Shear Luxe celebrates anniversary

Heather Lengerich, left, and Alex Eisenhardt, both of Sidney, attend the one year anniversary ribbon cutting ceremony of their business Shear Luxe facilitated by the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce on Friday, Aug. 6. The event was attended by Shelby County Commissioner and Julie Ehemann and Sidney Mayor Mike Barhorst.
