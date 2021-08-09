Auglaize County Fair

The Nelons preform at the 2021 Auglaize Co Fair Saturday, Aug. 7 afternoon entertaining the audience with a blend of gospel, hymns, folk, and inspirational music.
Todd Schaub, of Lima, gives the winning bid of $4,600 for a pig carved from wood by Bear Hollow Carving. The pig was one of several carvings auctioned Saturday, Aug. 7 afternoon at the 2021 Auglaize Co Fair with the proceeds going to benefit the Auglaize Co Jr Fair Boosters.
