Auglaize County Fair

The Nelons preform at the 2021 Auglaize Co Fair Saturday, Aug. 7 afternoon entertaining the audience with a blend of gospel, hymns, folk, and inspirational music.

Todd Schaub, of Lima, gives the winning bid of $4,600 for a pig carved from wood by Bear Hollow Carving. The pig was one of several carvings auctioned Saturday, Aug. 7 afternoon at the 2021 Auglaize Co Fair with the proceeds going to benefit the Auglaize Co Jr Fair Boosters.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/08/web1_DSC_3235.jpg Todd Schaub, of Lima, gives the winning bid of $4,600 for a pig carved from wood by Bear Hollow Carving. The pig was one of several carvings auctioned Saturday, Aug. 7 afternoon at the 2021 Auglaize Co Fair with the proceeds going to benefit the Auglaize Co Jr Fair Boosters. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

The Nelons preform at the 2021 Auglaize Co Fair Saturday, Aug. 7 afternoon entertaining the audience with a blend of gospel, hymns, folk, and inspirational music.