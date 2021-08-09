Grand jury issues drug trafficking indictments

SIDNEY – A man and a woman both were indicted on multiple drug offense charges, including second degree felony charges, by the Shelby County grand jury.

• Ronald Palte, 37, who is in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second degree felony, trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony, possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, and having weapons while under disability, a third degree felony.

Palte reportedly prepared 15 to 150 grams of methamphetamine for distribution and transportation, knowing it was intended for sale or resale, on July 27. He also reportedly prepared cocaine for transportation and distribution, knowing it was intended for sale or resale.

Palte also is accused of possessing fentanyl and bags and scales used for the purpose of storing, transporting and abusing methamphetamine and cocaine.

He also reportedly possessed a handgun while under disability, having previously been convicted of possession of a fentanyl-related compound in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Grand jurors specified his interest in a .38 Taurus revolver was used in a manner to commit or facilitate a felony offense and that $859 in cash was obtained from the commission of a felony drug abuse offense.

• Destiny Broughton, 21, who is in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second degree felony, trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony, possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony.

Broughton reportedly prepared 15 to 150 grams of methamphetamine for distribution and transportation, knowing it was intended for sale or resale, on July 27. She also reportedly prepared cocaine for transportation and distribution, knowing it was intended for sale or resale.

Broughton also is accused of possessing fentanyl and bags and scales used for storing, transporting and abusing methamphetamine and cocaine.

Grand jurors specified her interest in a .38 Taurus revolver was used in a manner to commit or facilitate a felony offense.

Other indictments included:

• Ashley Drummond, 28, of Lakeview, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony, possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and tampering with evidence, a third degree felony.

Drummond reportedly possessed 3 to 15 grams of methamphetamine and fentanyl on July 7. She also reportedly hid the methamphetamine and fentanyl to impair its availability as evidence while knowing a criminal investigation was in progress.

• Kenneth Wilkinson Jr., 34, of Bellefontaine, was indicted on possession of drugs, a fourth degree felony, possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and tampering with evidence, a third degree felony.

Wilkinson reportedly possessed more than a gram of fentanyl and a substance containing cocaine on July 7. He also reportedly hid the fentanyl and crack cocaine to impair its availability as evidence while knowing a criminal investigation was in progress.

• Charles Randel Browning, 49, of Sidney, was indicted on three charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs, one of which is a third degree felony and two of which are fourth degree felonies.

Browning reportedly sold or offered to sell methamphetamine on Jan. 6 and Jan. 8. He also reportedly sold or offered to sell more than 3 grams of methamphetamine on Jan. 13.

• Trent E. Wolford, 42, of Yorkshire, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony, and possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony.

Wolford reportedly possessed 3 to 15 grams of methamphetamine and a pipe used for storing, transporting and abusing methamphetamine on Dec. 6, 2020.

• Ashley D. Line, 29, at large, was indicted on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony, and petty theft, a first degree misdemeanor.

Line reportedly stole a 2005 Acura TL and took payment for a car she did not own.

• Brennan Christopher Taylor, 23, of Fletcher, was indicted on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony.

Taylor reportedly had a loaded .45 caliber Hi-Point concealed under his driver’s seat on July 24.

• Jessica Lee Jones, 38, of Piqua, was indicted on a charge of telecommunications fraud, a fourth degree felony.

Jones reportedly used an online banking application to defraud a victim of $2,180 by transferring money to an online account between March 29 and April 27.

• Dean A. Henry, 50, of Houston, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth degree felonies.

Henry reportedly possessed methamphetamine plus a baggie and syringe used for storing, transporting and abusing methamphetamine on Jan. 19.

• Heath N. Reineke, 39, at large, was indicted on a charge of misuse of a credit card, a fifth degree felony.

Reineke reportedly used a debit/credit card belonging to another person to secure more than $1,000 in property or services, knowing the card was being used without consent of the victim, between April 30 and June 1.

• Chad Michael Avey, 30, at large, was indicted on a charge of vandalism, a fifth degree felony.

While an inmate at the Shelby County Jail, Avey reportedly cracked a window inside the jail on July 6.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.