Russia author publishes second book

RUSSIA — Connie McEldowney, founder and director of Rustic Hope, shares her personal testimony of God’s goodness in her newly released book titled “Who The Hell I’m Not.”

The book chronicles the day-to-day miracles that she has witnessed through the ministry. It provides an honest look at a life being lived for God – the good, the bad, and the ugly sides of it. McEldowney uses humor to tell the stories and makes it very clear that she is not qualified, but that God qualifies the called.

The book hit stores in June and sold out all 1,000 copies in the first two weeks. The second printing has just been released, and McEldowney says they are selling like hotcakes.

Books can be purchased at The Shed, 3666 Simon Road, Russia, and is also available at The Worch Memorial Library. Purchase price is $15 and all of the proceeds go directly to support The Rustic Hope Ministry. Anyone interested in selling the book at their place of business can contact McEldowney directly at 937-526-4336.

Rustic Hope is a non-profit ministry that offers support to over 1,000 mothers in need. Mothers from all over the state of Ohio come out to The Shed to get free diapers, children’s clothing, furniture, food, school supplies, etc. Rustic Hope accepts donations any day or night of the week. They do not accept adult clothing, however. Monetary donations can be mailed to The Shed, 3666 Simon Road, Russia Ohio 45363. All Donations are tax deductible.

McEldowney and her husband Craig live on a farm outside of Russia. They have 12 children, ranging in ages from 2 to 31. Whether biological or adopted, all of their children are loved and believed brought to them by God. This is the second book McEldowney has had published, with her first being a children’s book titled “Josiah’s Journey”. McEldowney is a Versailles graduate from the class of 1986.