125 years

August 10, 1896

Tawawa Lake has been the scene of very many pleasant occasions, but none exceeded the one there last evening, when Miss Clara Way and Miss Florence Orbison entertained about 30 of their friends at that cool, refreshing resort. An enjoyable evening was spent by the guests in boating, dancing, and different games.

———

Miss Weiler, of Hamilton, has been elected teacher of drawing and penmanship in the Sidney Public Schools at a salary of $300 per year.

100 years

August 10, 1921

Women voters are being urged today to go to the polls on Tuesday and cast their ballot for municipal officials. It is noted that this is the first primary, except for school board members, that has given women an opportunity to help select candidates for offices.

———

The Sidney Realty Co. is arranging for another big lot sale in the Bon Air section of the city. Sixty choice, improved, high-grade building lots will be offered at auction for five days, beginning Aug. 11 and continuing daily. The sale will begin at 2 p.m. each day.

75 years

August 10, 1946

Huber A. Beery, Sidney attorney, is announcing that he will be a candidate on the non-partisan judicial ballot for judge of the common pleas court of Shelby County at the general election in November.

———

Paul Meyer, son of Mr. and Mrs. Leo Meyer, and Chris Kookootsedes, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Kookootsedes, were among 18 boy Scouts in the Miami Valley Council who left yesterday for a 14-day canoe trip into the wilds of Ontario.

50 years

August 10, 1971

Harold Linker, special agent for the Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co., and his wife attended the recent 91st annual convention of the company at Milwaukee, Wis. Linker received a gift in recognition of his 35 years with the firm.

———

An Ohio native and executive program director at the Wheeling, W.Va. YMCA, John W. Dunathan, 40, is the new executive director for the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Dunathan, who will assume his duties here Sept. 15, was offered and accepted the position late last week, Y Board President Tom Watkins said.

25 years

August 10, 1996

The issue of teacher residency sparked a discussion when the Sidney City Board of Education met Monday afternoon to hire instructors and act on several other items in preparation for the coming school year. As the board got ready to vote on the employment of several teachers, board member Karen Kinninger noted that some of them were not residents of the Sidney area. She said citizens have questioned why nonresidents are hired when residents are available. People have raised this issue during tax levy campaigns, she said. Director of Business/Human Resources David McKay responded that the school district does not have a residency requirement. And Director of Curriculum Tim Bickel said it was his opinion that the first consideration in hiring teachers should be to get the best personnel for the job. “Our first obligation is to the kids in the classroom,” he said.

———

Artrain rolled into Sidney at approximately 9:45 a.m. this morning. The train, however, was brought in the wrong direction, so it was decided to move it away, turn it around, and move it back Thursday morning to its location o the spur along Canal Street, between Main and Ohio Avenues. The first scheduled public tours of Artrain are still set for Thursday from noon to 5 p.m.

———

Starting at Botkins Local School are teachers Nita McKinney, Junior High multi-handicapped and Dwight Schmiesing, agriculture education;

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

