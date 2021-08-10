Sidney resident will participate in the 2021 Jimmy Fund Walk

BOSTON – Christa Smith lost her brother-in-law to colon cancer in 1999.

Smith, of Sidney, is joining walkers in the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk: Your Way. The Walk will take place on Oct. 3 and continue its spirit of bringing people from all over together against cancer.

This year, participants will be encouraged to “Walk Your Way” from wherever they are most comfortable – whether that be from their neighborhood, favorite trail or from a treadmill in their own home. While the event will not physically bring walkers together along the famed Boston Marathon course or at the Copley Square finish, it will continue to unite the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Whether participating for themselves, loved ones, neighbors or co-workers, each walker shares a common purpose: to support breakthroughs that will benefit cancer patients around the world.

This will be Smith’s 14th year walking. Why does she walk? There are too many reasons – for her brother-in-law Rob, her husband’s grandparents, along with numerous family and friends who have lost their battles to cancer, too. And for those who continue to fight and those who have beaten their cancers.

Smith has set a fundraising goal of $5,000. To support Smith, visit http://danafarber.jimmyfund.org/goto/christa_smith.

Smith will join friends and family, survivors, doctors and caregivers, and members of the local community as they support one another, share stories and “feel the love” throughout the virtual event.

Each year, current and former pediatric and adult cancer patients from Dana-Farber are paired with Walk teams as “Patient Partners” or more notably “Jimmy Fund Walk Heroes.” For the patients, their partnership with the walkers provides a unique and friendly focus outside their illnesses. For the Walkers, the Heroes provide never-ending inspiration to participate and raise critical funds for cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber.

Participants can anticipate inspiring virtual programming throughout the day and in the days, weeks and months leading up to Jimmy Fund Walk: Your Way.

Anyone interested in additional information can reference the Jimmy Fund Walk: Your Way frequently asked questions or can send an email to JimmyFundWalk@DFCI.Harvard.edu.

The Jimmy Fund Walk has raised more than $150 million for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in its 30-plus year history. Funds raised from the Walk support all forms of adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The Boston Athletic Association has supported the Walk since 1989, and Hyundai has been the presenting sponsor since 2002.