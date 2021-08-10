Ribbon cut on Smoothie Life

Julie Casiano, center, of Sidney, talks during the ribbon cutting ceremony for her new business, Smoothie Life, located next to Buffalo Wild Wings at 2050 Michigan Street in the Kroger Shopping Plaza. Casiano talked about how having to drive outside of Shelby County to reach a smoothie store gave her the idea to start one herself. Casiano also owns The Meal Prep Life which she now operates out of the Smoothie Life location. Her other endeavor, Whole Heart Kitchen, is located at 1544 Michigan Street. Flavors at smoothie life include Mango Tango, Walking on Sunshine, Triple Berry Bam, Walking on Sunshine and Green Goddess.

Julie Casiano, center, of Sidney, talks during the ribbon cutting ceremony for her new business, Smoothie Life, located next to Buffalo Wild Wings at 2050 Michigan Street in the Kroger Shopping Plaza. Casiano talked about how having to drive outside of Shelby County to reach a smoothie store gave her the idea to start one herself. Casiano also owns The Meal Prep Life which she now operates out of the Smoothie Life location. Her other endeavor, Whole Heart Kitchen, is located at 1544 Michigan Street. Flavors at smoothie life include Mango Tango, Walking on Sunshine, Triple Berry Bam, Walking on Sunshine and Green Goddess. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/08/web1_SDN081121SmoothieRibbon.jpg Julie Casiano, center, of Sidney, talks during the ribbon cutting ceremony for her new business, Smoothie Life, located next to Buffalo Wild Wings at 2050 Michigan Street in the Kroger Shopping Plaza. Casiano talked about how having to drive outside of Shelby County to reach a smoothie store gave her the idea to start one herself. Casiano also owns The Meal Prep Life which she now operates out of the Smoothie Life location. Her other endeavor, Whole Heart Kitchen, is located at 1544 Michigan Street. Flavors at smoothie life include Mango Tango, Walking on Sunshine, Triple Berry Bam, Walking on Sunshine and Green Goddess. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/08/web1_DSC_8391.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News