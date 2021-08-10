Health Department recommends masks for everyone indoors

SIDNEY – Due to the rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, the increasing spread of the delta variant in the region and recent research showing that vaccinated individuals can spread the disease if they become infected, Public Health – Sidney-Shelby County Health Department is providing notice that it supports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance that recommends the use of face masks while indoors and near others, for all individuals 2 years of age and older, regardless of vaccination status.

Masking is necessary to slow the spread of the virus to prevent surges in new infections. which could increase COVID-19-related illness and death and stress health care capacity. Vaccination and the use of face masks are the two best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Everyone who is eligible to be vaccinated should do so as soon as possible, the health department said. You may find the vaccination location nearest you by visiting Gettheshot.Coronavirus.Ohio.Gov.

Health care facilities, businesses and other organizations may require masks to ensure the safety of their employees and customers based on their individual circumstances.

Recommendations for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals include:

• All those who are medically able to do so, should wear a face mask, regardless of vaccination status, in public indoor settings when you are near others

• The use of face masks is recommended for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status

• Get tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms

• Everyone with a known contact to someone with confirmed COVID-19 disease should get tested three-five days following exposure

• Isolate if you have tested positive for COVID-19 in the prior 10 days or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms

• For those unvaccinated, quarantine if you have been in close contact (within 6 feet of someone for a total of 15 minutes or more within a 24-hour period) with a positive COVID-19 case for 14 days

• For vaccinated individuals, quarantine for 14 days if you are experiencing symptoms