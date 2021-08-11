125 years

August 11, 1896

Work on the Bimel Carriage company’s plant is nearing completion and will be soon ready for occupancy. Arrangements have already been made for moving the machinery stock, etc., from St. Marys to this city. It will all be brought here by way of the canal, Mr. Bimel having chartered two canal boats to do the moving,

———

The 34th annual Shelby County Teachers’ Institute opened in the high school room this morning. There were about 35 teachers in attendance. The institute will continue for one week.

100 years

August 11, 1921

The biggest dog that has ever come to this city to make its home is at the L.J. Meyerholtz music store on Main Avenue. It is a Victor dog of huge dimensions, its height being three feet, six inches. It is made of the same material as the small Victor dogs and just as “life-like” in appearance.

———

Edward Russell, of this city, and George A. Stauffer, of Ottawa, remain the chief candidates for the position of Federal Prohibition Commissioner for Ohio. President Harding and Senator Willis have not agreed on either Stauffer or Russell.

75 years

August 11, 1946

Thousands thronged the Shelby County Fair grounds late yesterday afternoon and evening for the annual Holy Angels parish picnic, attracting attendance from throughout this section of the state. Rev. E.C. Lehman said he believed the 1946 picnic would probably reach the attendance record of last year, an all-time high.

———

Value of the average farm in Shelby County has increased to $11,058, compared to $7,001 five years ago. The figure for this county 10 years ago was $5,661.

50 years

August 11, 1971

Sam Rees, of Sidney, former Sidney policeman from 1958 to 1964, has purchased the Sidney News Stand, 108 North Main Avenue from a group who purchased it five years ago from Cline Roberts when Roberts retired.

———

Appearing on television this afternoon in Kettering are the Harmon playground youngsters who collected more money from the Muscular Dystrophy carnival than any other group in the Dayton area. Supervisor Kay McElroy said her group won more than 20 prizes. The Sidney youths appeared on Clubhouse 22, a feature of WKEF-TV Channel 22.

25 years

August 11, 1996

BEAVERCREEK – Mike New not only liked winning the championship of a prestigious tournament, he liked the timing of it all, too. New, a junior-to-be at Sidney High and a member of the schools’ talented golf team, will take a lot of confidence into the approaching season after earning top honors in the Miami Valley Golf Association Junior Tournament Tuesday at Country Club of the North here. New competed in the 16-to-18 age division in the tournament held at the same course where an LPGA tour event will be played later this year.

———

The sounds of construction work will surround students and faculty at Lehman High School when classes begin later this month. Work is under way on a $5.5 million expansion project at Lehman that will increase the school’s size by about 50 percent. Plans call for construction of a new gymnasium, several classrooms and other educational facilities that is scheduled to be ready for students in a year.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

