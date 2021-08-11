AES Ohio reminds customers to call 8-1-1 before digging

DAYTON – AES Ohio, a subsidiary of The AES Corp., reminded customers that Aug. 11 is National 811 Call Before You Dig Day.

AES Ohio encourages all customers to put safety first and call 8-1-1 at least two full business days ahead of a scheduled start of any home projects that involve digging.

To ensure safety, you want to be sure you know where electrical, gas and other utility lines are located on a property. Not only will doing so avoid headaches and make your job easier, but you will steer clear of potential utility outages, repair costs and serious or even fatal injuries.

By simply calling OHIO811, individuals can notify Ohio’s one-call notification systems. The Ohio Utilities Protection Service coordinates with local utilities to have underground lines marked, so you know ahead of time where it is safe to dig. Customers also can enter dig requests online with the OHIO811 e-dig ticket system.

OUPS will mark the location of underground utility lines. If you do not complete your digging or construction project within 10 business days after the initial marking, you will need to call back to have the utility lines remarked for verification.

To learn more, go to aes-ohio.com and download the Right Tree Right Place brochure and for tips to plant smart with the utilities in mind.