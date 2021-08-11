Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me (parent & child, ages 10 to 24 months); Pre-School Gymnastics (ages 2 to 5); Youth Gymnastics (ages 6+); Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration (parent & child, ages 6 months to 3 years); Preschool Swim Lessons (ages 3 to 6; swimmers in levels 1 through 3 must have a parent or adult in the water with the child); Youth Swim Lessons (ages 6+); Competitive Swim Team (Y Stingrays); Adult Swim Lessons (by appointment only); and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Registration for Brukner Nature Center’s summer PEEP program is open. The program is geared toward children ages 3 to 5 years old who are potty trained and not attending kindergarten or being home schooled. Classes will be limited to 10 children and will be an hour and a half long. Sessions will be offered Tuesday through Friday mornings from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Sessions run Sept. 14 through Oct. 22. Cost for sessions is $55 for members and $75 for nonmembers per child. To register, email info@bruknernaturecenter.com with the participant’s name, age, birthdate and phone number, as well as the top three choices for a class. An email confirming the participant has been registered will be sent, and payment should be mailed to dropped off at the center within three days. If payment is not received, the spot will open for another child.

FRIDAY, AUG. 13

• The Knights of Columbus, Sidney Chapter, will be hosting a fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. at 1300 N. Fourth Ave., Sidney. Cost is $8 for carry-out and $5 for children 11 and under. Dine-in is unavailable at this time.

• The Wilson Health mom’s group The Baby Bunch will be co-hosting “Party in the Park: In It Together” with the Shelby County Health Department at 10:30 a.m. at Tawawa Park. The event is open to mothers, mothers-to-be and their friends and family. Light refreshments and activities will be provided.

• The Piqua Public Library will present the program “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia” from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in the Louis Room. Registartion is required; ontact 937-773-6753 to register for the program.

MONDAY, AUG. 16

• The Piqua Public Library will be have a diabetes, stroke and heart disease information table from noon to 3 p.m. on the second floor. Advanced practice registered nurses from UVMC and Premier Health will be present and offering free blood pressure checks and consultations.

• The Tri-County Board, an organization focused on mental health and recovery services in Miami, Darke and Shelby counties, will be at the Piqua Public Library in the Louis Room from 6 to 7 p.m. Registartion is required; ontact 937-773-6753 to register for the program.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 18

• Novels at Night with Angie will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Louis Room. August’s book is Becoming Mrs. Lewis by Patti Callahan.