Council meets newest firefighter

SIDNEY — Sidney City Council was introduced to the city’s newest firefighter at its Monday evening meeting.

New firefighter Henry Ruhenkamp was presented by Fire Chief Chad Hollinger along with brief background on him. Ruhenkamp began his service with the fire department on July 26, 2021. Ruhenkamp will fill a vacant firefighter position due to the retirement of Assistant Chief Mark Barga.

Hollinger told council Ruhenkamp is a 2020 graduate of Fort Loramie High School, and while in high school he lettered in the sports of football and baseball. Ruhenkamp also participated in numerous clubs and activities during high school and was the vice-president of his class.

Ruhenkamp is currently completing an associate degree at Sinclair Community College, has nearly completed his EMT-paramedic certification and will graduate from the paramedic program in December 2021. He has earned a 3.5 GPA at Sinclair, Hollinger said.

Before coming to the city, Ruhenkamp worked for his family’s business. During the interviews to become a Sidney firefighter, he said working for and with family can be both challenging and extremely rewarding.

“It is clear that he has been taught, through his upbringing and work history, the value of hard work and dedication. His work experience has given him skills and knowledge that will serve him well as he develops the knowledge, skills, and abilities pertinent to work in the fire and EMS service,” Hollinger said. “Family is an important idea within the public safety community. Working in the public safety family can be both challenging and extremely rewarding. Ruhenkamp’s experience working in the family business has prepared him well to integrate in to the city of Sidney and Department of Fire and Emergency Services family.”

Ruhenkamp will attend the Ohio Fire Academy in the spring of 2022 to complete his required fire certifications.

At the end of the council meeting, Hollinger informed and invited council members to attend Barga’s open house will be Thursday, Aug. 12, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Fire Station No. 1, with the flag ceremony taking place at 4 p.m. out front of the building.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

