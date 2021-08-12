125 years

August 12, 1896

Sidney remains without a night policeman. Efforts to confirm the names of three men for the post during council session last night were fruitless when members split their vote on strictly party lines, voting four and four. Council members did confirm by acclamation the appointment of Miss Belle Haines as librarian.

———

An effort is being made on the part of members of the Klute band to raise fund in order to make possible the band concerts that have been such a pleasant feature of the summer evenings during the past few years.

100 years

August 12, 1921

Herbert Stockstill and Henry Shaub have opened a tin shop at the rear of the resident of Mr. Stockstill on South Main Avenue. Both have had considerable experience in the business and are prepared to do all types of tin, roofing and furnace work.

———

The work on the new Majestic theatre building in the DeWeese block on Poplar Street is nearing completion. The stage setting and moving picture screen are being installed under the direction of W.C. McCann, of Dayton, stage manager of the Victory theatre in that city.

75 years

August 12, 1946

The Moose Country Club was the setting last night for the farewell arranged by the entire faculty of the Sidney school system for retiring superintendent and Mrs. C.C. Crawford. A toast was offered by Miss Glenna Fogt, and J.B. Royon gave a toast to Mr. Crawford.

———

The corn is green – and tall this year, and among the first to prove it is R.L. Landman, of the Landman Mill, south of Lockington. Visitors to his home last week admired an 11-foot, nine-inch stalk. When Landman came to Sidney over the weekend the corn had climbed even further skyward. This time he showed a 12-foot, five-inch stalk.

50 year

August 12, 1971

FORT LORAMIE – At a meeting of the village council Monday night members of council recognized Lester Barlage, former council president as mayor of the village. He replaces the late Anthony Winer who died Aug. 2.

———

Thomas Leroy Peltier, Russia, graduate cum laude on June 13 from the college of engineering and technology, Ohio University, Athens. Mr. Peltier received the Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering.

25 years

August 12, 1996

General Housewares Corp. announced Thursday that it has signed an agreement to sell its Sidney Division to Wagnerware Corp., a new enterprise formed by a private investor group. The GH officials declined to identify the members of Wagnerware Corp. at this time. The Sidney assets to be sold include the foundry in Sidney and the use of the Magnalite, Magnalite Professional and Wagner names on cookware.

———

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – A man who got lung cancer after smoking for 44 years was awarded a record $750,000 Friday, marking only the second time the tobacco industry has been ordered to pay damages in a liability case. “This is a severe blow to the industry,” said Allan Kaplan, a tobacco stock analyst with Merrill Lynch. “We knew that when you keep running cases, some jury is going to vote in favor of the plaintiff.” So far, in at least 19 tobacco liability suits, the industry has yet to pay a cent in damages.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/08/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-7.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

