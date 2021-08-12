Bad Art By Good People features Senior Center

SIDNEY — Gateway Arts Council has candidates for their 2021 Bad Art by Good People Art Election. This year Gateway has filled the candidate slate with supporters of the Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County.

“We are thrilled to be working with The Senior Center this year. It is a very special organization that provides so much to our community. It has everything: an exercise room, choir, crafts, bingo, card games, pool tables, exercise room, shuffleboard courts, walking track, exercise classes, chair volleyball, bingo, quilting, to so much more,” said Gateway Arts Council’s Executive Director Ellen Keyes.

Once Gateway Arts Council reaches its funding goal of $10,000, 50% of all proceeds above that amount will go to The Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County.

“While this event is a fundraiser for both organizations, we envision that it will be a lot more,” said Keyes, “Those of us who are working to make this event happen, see it as a way to call attention to the fact that age is simply a number, which doesn’t impact a person’s vitality, importance, or ability to contribute to the community. Additionally, Bad Art by Good People showcases the importance and significance of the arts.”

Local personalities will be given a blank 16-inch by 20-inch canvas and partnered up with a professional artist to create a piece of art. These artists will not only be creating a piece of art, but they will also be fighting for community votes. Once all the artwork is completed, the election process will begin. This year’s Bad Art candidates are Jenny Huelskamp, Sandi Shipman, Maria Kuch, Kathy Bray, Jerry Gibbs, Liz Hamm, Shelia Nuss, Debbie Bossetti, Eileen Wissman, Stefani Hale, Michelle Stallard, Mary Ellen Egbert, Harry Peterson, Steve Egbert, Louanne Hines and Devin Brautigam.

The Bad Art by Good People election will be like nothing the community expects from regular elections. There may be scandals, information may be leaked and many other election no- no’s. Every member of the community is encouraged to vote and vote as many times as they like. Voting will cost $1 per vote and anyone can vote. There are no restrictions on age, geography or the number of times a person can vote.

Proceeds from the election will help The Gateway Arts Council provide quality artistic experiences and entertainment to Sidney and the Shelby County community. Fifty percent of proceeds beyond Gateway’s fundraising goal will go directly to The Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County.

The official election for the Arts will start Sept 1, 2021, and run through Oct. 7, 2021. Voting early and often is encouraged! Voting can also be done by mail to The Gateway Arts Council and online, starting Sept. 1, 2021, at www.gatewayartscouncil.org.

No election would be complete without an Inaugural Ball and the Bad Art by Good People Art Election is no exception. Gateway Arts Council will host the Bad Art by Good People Inaugural Ball on Oct. 7, 2021, at The Palazzo in Botkins. This ball will feature a dinner and the “Bad Art” will be auctioned off. Tickets for the event are $25 per person and can be purchased at Gateway Arts Council during regular business hours Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.