Leveling up

Mike Lindeman, right, of Delphos, and Tyler Edwards, of Sidney, put up “forms” that will hold wet concrete in place until it dries making the third seating level in the Historic Sidney Theatre. The wet concrete of the second level can be seen drying on the left. A total of five levels are being installed, from top to bottom, that will use enough concrete to fill up 20 concrete trucks. The flat levels will allow for tables and different forms of seating that would be difficult on the current floor which has a strong diagonal slope. Ferguson Construction expects to be finished by the end of the month.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News