Demo Derby action at the fair

Violet Martin, 4, of Sidney, daughter of Paige Martin and granddaughter of Paul and Gingia DeVault, competes in the kids demo derby at the fair.
Competing in a demo derby at the Shelby County Fair are in car 87 Jeff Woodard Jr., of Sidney, and in car 506 is Doug Fisher, of Wapakoneta.
John Schaffer, 3, of Sidney, son of Cody Schaffer and Eva Latimer, takes part in the kids demo derby at the fair.