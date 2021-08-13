125 years

August 13, 1896

A meeting will be held at the fire department in the Monumental building Friday evening for the purpose of organizing a free silver club in the Fourth ward. All followers of free silver, irrespective of party affiliation living in that ward, are invited to be present.

———

There are reports that in many areas potato bugs are a great deal more plentiful than money. Having eaten up all the potato vines, they are destroying tomatoes, but are careful to leave the weeds alone.

———

Commissioner George Cleckner was 50 years of age yesterday. He forgot about it however until after 11 o’clock last night when a party of his friends called at his home in east Sidney to remind him of it. George had retired for the night and experienced some difficulty in dressing when awakened by the serenading of his friends.

100 years

August 13, 1921

There are 765 new homes needed in Shelby County, according to an estimate made by the U.S. Department of Commerce. The estimate is based on the need for every family in the county to be properly housed. At present one family in six in the county is without its own home.

———

Edward Leroy, a wire rope performer, gave an exhibition of high wire walking last evening following the band concert. The wire had been stretched across Poplar Street between the roof of the Wagner House and the Oldham building. A big crowd was out to see the exhibition.

75 years

August 13, 1946

The Sidney Post’s new American Legion band, 40 men strong, will leave Monday morning over the New York Central railroad for Cleveland, where they will take part in the big parade which will highlight the state convention. The band is the official band for the second district this year.

———

Tomorrow has been declared “Victory Day” of World War II by President Truman, and Mayor W.W. Wheeler has issued a proclamation urging all Sidney residents and business establishments to display the American flag on that day in observance of the first anniversary of “Victory Day.”

50 years

August 13, 1971

HARBOR SPRINGS, Mich. – The Big Ten has lifted its long-standing rule forbidding conference football teams from appearing two consecutive years in the Rose Bowl.

A Sidney girl who is a student at Miami University, Oxford, will complete her student teaching experience this fall in Spain. Mary Ellen Joslin is one of 14 participants in the Miami program.

———

PIQUA – Seven of the nine trustees who have been working toward a site for a tri-area community college met Thursday evening in the Border City Bank building and voted unanimously for a Piqua location. Selected as the top choice for the community college site was an area near Piqua’s East Mall, between County Road 25-A and the mall.

25 years

August 13, 1996

Frank Cardo’s story probably isn’t unique, but it’s certain there aren’t many more like it. Cardo was a good basketball player at Lehman back in the mid and late 70s, but he didn’t really hit his stride in the sport until after he left high school. But for a while, no one noticed. One person who took an interest was Dallas Maltsberger, an alumnus of Tiffin University. But he took Maltsberger up on this offer and gave it a try. And now, 12 years later, Cardo is a member of the Tiffin University Hall of Fame, receiving the honor in ceremonies earlier this year.

———

As the Artrain prepared to pull out of Sidney today, the final numbers indicate that the Gateway Arts Council’s Artrain Festival may have set a new attendance record for the organization over its four-day visit. On Thursday, 856 people toured the train; Friday 1,055; Saturday 1,426; and Sunday closed with 1,069 people, for a total of 4,406 people visiting the Artrain between Thursday and Sunday, said Gateway officials.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

