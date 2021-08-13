Shelby County’s COVID-19 case rate increases more

SIDNEY – Shelby County’s COVID-19 case rate is almost 12 times higher than it was three weeks ago.

In the past two weeks, Shelby County has reported 244.9 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, which is up from the 156.4 cases per 100,000 residents it reported last week.

Three weeks ago, Shelby County’s case rate was 20.6 cases per 100,000 residents.

Ohio’s COVID-19 case rate is 194.2 cases per 100,000 residents, which is up from the 125.1 cases per 100,000 residents the state reported last week.

In total, Shelby County has reported 4,981 cases of COVID-19 with 172 hospitalizations and 98 deaths during the pandemic. Two new hospitalizations were reported since last week.

There are 4,719 Shelby County residents who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19, and there are 164 active cases – up from the 107 active cases that were reported last week.

Throughout Ohio there have been 1,152,590 cases of COVID-19 with 63,011 hospitalizations, 8,582 intensive care admissions and 20,580 resident deaths.

Ohio reported 3,272 new cases of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours, which is up from the 21-day average of 1,546 cases.

Hospitalizations are up with 130 reported in the previous 24 hours compared to the 21-day average of 78, and intensive care admissions are up with 13 reported in the previous 24 hours compared to the 21-day average of eight.

In Shelby County, 15,111 people have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, which is 31.1% of the population and up 190 people since last week. Statewide, 5,883,263 people have been vaccinated, which is 50.33% of the population. All Ohioans 12 and older are eligible for vaccination.

For more information about COVID-19, visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov and www.shelbycountyhealthdept.org.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.