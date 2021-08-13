Council adopts various legislation

SIDNEY — Sidney City Council was introduced to and adopted several pieces of legislation during its Monday evening meeting, including to assess the cost of the city’s 2021 curb and gutter program.

Randy Magoto, engineering manager, introduced City Council to an ordinance to levy special assessments for the construction and replacement of certain described curb and gutters in the city.

A city contractor completed the work for property owners who did not complete their own curb and gutter replacement during 2021, Magoto said. The city engineering department itemized these assessments and gave a list of property owners to the clerk of council on June 29.

He told council notices of payment due will be sent to residents two weeks after adoption of the ordinance. Property owners then will be given 60 days to pay the bill or have it placed on their property taxes over a five-year period through the Shelby County Auditor’s Office.

Council also was introduced to and adopted, as an emergency, an ordinance to accept the terms of the national opioid settlement agreement and to authorize City Manager Mark Cundiff to execute a participation agreement and other related documents.

Law Director Jeffrey Amick said the state of Ohio engaged in litigation seeking to hold certain pharmaceutical supply chain participants accountable for the damage caused by their misfeasance, nonfeasance and malfeasance related to the national opioid crisis. Monetary settlements have been reached with certain of the pharmaceutical supply chain participants, the effect of which will be to partially compensate Ohio municipalities and others.

In other action, City Council adopted an ordinance to make supplemental appropriations for year 2021 and a resolution to authorize the granting of a license to Richard E. Hughes to install a fence at 330 Canal St.

In final business, City Council went into an executive session to consider the employment of a public official/employee. Council also held a special meeting Wednesday afternoon to hold an executive session to discuss the employment of a public employee/official. No action was taken by council members after they emerged from either session.

Council member Darryl Thurber was absent Monday and was excused by City Council.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

