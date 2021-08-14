125 years

August 14, 1896

The Wynant Fire Company held a picnic in Delaet’s Grove near Newport yesterday. There was a big crowd in attendance. In the six-mile amateur handicap bicycle road race, Clyde Fisher, of Sidney, with a handicap of 15 seconds, took first place.

———

The second annual Labor Day picnic of the iron moulders of Sidney will be held at the fairgrounds on Sept. 7. Addresses will be made by Goerge A. Marshall and W.D. Haines.

———

Dr. M.F. Hussey and wife entertained the members of the Holy Angels alumni association at their home on Ohio Avenue last night. The early part of the evening was given to a literary program with Longfellow and his poems as the subject.

100 years

August 14, 1921

There was considerable excitement in the north end of the city yesterday afternoon, when police were advised that an automobile supposed to belong to a gang of highway men, bootleggers or whiskey runners had been wrecked on Wapakoneta Avenue and the occupants had fled the scene. Later investigation revealed the car belonged to a Wapakoneta garage man and he had returned to that city to get a new wheel.

———

Misses Beulah Young, Marian Cook, Dorothy and Mary Loudenback and Mrs. Hugh Bingham, of this city, will be in the party of about 25 members of the Delta Delta Delta sorority at Miami University spending next week camping at Evergreen Lake.

75 years

August 14, 1946

Investigation into the source of the poisoning which caused thousands of fish to die in the Miami River south of Sidney last weekend has been completed by a representative of the state conservation commission. The state department has promised drastic action to curb the stream pollution and force the city to take remedial action when the source of the pollution is discovered.

Present Truman today approved legislation reducing the domestic airmail rate from eight to five cents.

50 years

August 14, 1971

An installation of new officers featured a recent meeting of the Fort Loramie American Legion Auxiliary. Assuming their offices for the coming year were Mrs. Ralph Raterman, president; Mrs. Alvin Busse, first vice president; Mrs. Carl Seger, second vice president; Mrs. Tom Ernst, secretary; Mrs. Jack Gaier, treasurer; Mrs. Richard Simon, historian; Mrs. Tony Geise, sergeant-at-arms; and Mrs. Leo Bollheimer, chaplain.

———

A small log cabin, built in approximately 1840 on the Rottinghaus farm on Fort Loramie-Swanders Road, has been moved to the park on former Miami-Eric Canal lands in the center of Fort Loramie. The cabin was donated to the Fort Loramie Historical Society by Karl Rethman.

25 years

August 14, 1996

WASHINGTON (AP) – Earthlings have yearned for centuries to find life on Mars, but the first study to present serious evidence of microbes on the red planet is being denounced quickly by other scientists. Several experts, some of whom have spent their professional lives looking for life beyond Earth and speculating about its existence, scoffed at the claim and said the evidence would have to be much stronger to be credible.

———

PHOTO: “Cuban Cuties,” a dance/twirl team from the Julie-ettes Baton Studio in Sidney, won two national titles at the U.S. Twirling Association contest in Oakland, Calif. Team members are Susan Hunter, Holly Kerber, Tracey Landrum, Mindy Sluss and Stacey Strunk. They emerged as the top primary small dance twirl and twirl team champions.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

