KENT – A total of 7,917 Kent State University full-time students were named to the dean’s list for superior academic achievement during the 2021 spring semester.

Among the students named to the dean’s list were Bailey Wiford, of Sidney, and Liv Wuebker, of Minster.

To be named to the dean’s list, full-time students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.4 or greater and must have completed 12 or more letter-graded credit hours.